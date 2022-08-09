Sharjah: The gates of a number of dams in the UAE were opened on Tuesday to release excess water after the record rains seen recently, officials announced. Authorities called on the public and residents near the dams and valleys to adhere to safety instructions and avoid gathering a round the sites.
The released water will flow through valleys. Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure listed the dams as Al Wariah Dam in Fujairah, Shawka Dam, Sefni, Buraq, Ajili, Aswani 1, and Mamdouh in Ras Al Khaimah.
The gates are being opened to relieve the pressure of excess water stored in the dams and as a precautionary step to prepare for any future rain. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rains are expected to fall in some parts of the UAE from August 14 to Agust 17. The country will be affected by an air depression from the east, with rains forecast to fall in the eastern and southern areas.