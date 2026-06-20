GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Temperatures set to reach 46°C, humidity to rise across UAE

Fog and mist possible in some coastal and inland areas this week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saturday's weather is expected to be fair in general, accompanied by light to moderate winds.
Saturday's weather is expected to be fair in general, accompanied by light to moderate winds.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience generally fair weather over the coming days, with temperatures remaining high across much of the country, while cloud cover, humidity and the possibility of fog are forecast in some regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Saturday's weather is expected to be fair in general, accompanied by light to moderate winds that may freshen at times. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 46°C in Liwa and 45°C in Al Ain, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to record highs of around 42°C. Cooler conditions are anticipated along parts of the east coast, with Fujairah forecast to reach 37°C.

On Sunday, weather conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, particularly over eastern areas. Light to moderate northwesterly winds are expected to shift southeasterly at times, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h and gusts reaching up to 35 km/h.

The forecast indicates that low clouds may develop over eastern regions on Monday morning, while humidity levels are expected to increase overnight into Tuesday across some coastal and inland western areas. Meteorologists have also highlighted the possibility of fog or mist formation during the early hours.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday, with a chance of convective cloud formation developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity is likely to persist overnight into Wednesday morning, raising the prospect of further fog or mist in some western coastal and inland locations.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain generally calm throughout the period, with slight waves in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate conditions at times in the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE braces for 47°C heat with fog and dust forecast

UAE braces for 47°C heat with fog and dust forecast

2m read
On Sunday, conditions are expected to remain fair across most regions, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.

UAE weather update: Dusty winds and rough seas expected

2m read
Conditions will remain largely clear throughout the day, while southeasterly winds are expected to shift northwesterly later on.

UAE forecast: Cooler weather into early June

2m read
NCM said the country will remain under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east.

UAE weather turns windy with lower temperatures

2m read