Fog and mist possible in some coastal and inland areas this week
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience generally fair weather over the coming days, with temperatures remaining high across much of the country, while cloud cover, humidity and the possibility of fog are forecast in some regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Saturday's weather is expected to be fair in general, accompanied by light to moderate winds that may freshen at times. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at 46°C in Liwa and 45°C in Al Ain, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to record highs of around 42°C. Cooler conditions are anticipated along parts of the east coast, with Fujairah forecast to reach 37°C.
On Sunday, weather conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, particularly over eastern areas. Light to moderate northwesterly winds are expected to shift southeasterly at times, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h and gusts reaching up to 35 km/h.
The forecast indicates that low clouds may develop over eastern regions on Monday morning, while humidity levels are expected to increase overnight into Tuesday across some coastal and inland western areas. Meteorologists have also highlighted the possibility of fog or mist formation during the early hours.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday, with a chance of convective cloud formation developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity is likely to persist overnight into Wednesday morning, raising the prospect of further fog or mist in some western coastal and inland locations.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain generally calm throughout the period, with slight waves in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate conditions at times in the Oman Sea.