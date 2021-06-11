Planning to head outdoors this weekend? Don't forget your sunscreen as the weather will be sunny today. If you want to go sailing or to the beach, beware as the weather bureau has issued an alert about rough seas with wave height reaching 6 feet offshore in the Arabian Gulf until 6pm.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be "sunny in general and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon".
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Relative humidity will hit 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal and internal areas.
The country will be affected by Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, according to the NCM. UAE residents can expect some light to moderate winds at times Westward, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
Yesterday's maximum temperature was recorded over the country at 44.7 °C in Al Shiweb, Al Ain at 13.45 UAE local time.