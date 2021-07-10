Dubai: If you are heading out, expect hazy and windy conditions, especially if you are in the eastern region of the UAE.
Today’s weather conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy. It will be hazy at times during the daytime over some areas, with an increase in temperatures.
There is a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon eastwards.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Winds are expected to be especially strong in the mountainous region of Fujairah.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 47.5 °C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.30 UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.