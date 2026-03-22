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Rain clouds to spread across UAE today as temperatures drop

Blowing dust and sand may reduce horizontal visibility in exposed areas

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
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Dubai
Dubai
AFP

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather across the UAE on Sunday, with a chance of rainfall in some areas and a drop in temperatures inland.

Convective cloud formation is expected, bringing scattered showers to parts of the country, while internal regions are likely to see a noticeable decrease in temperatures.

Winds will be light to moderate, particularly with cloud activity. Blowing dust and sand may reduce horizontal visibility in exposed areas. Winds are expected to be north-easterly to south-easterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

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Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud cover.

According to the NCM, expected temperatures will vary across the emirates, with highs of 32°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai, while Fujairah is forecast to record a high of 27°C. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 23°C.

Humidity levels are expected to reach up to 95 per cent in some coastal and island areas.

Residents are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility in dusty conditions and potential rainfall in scattered areas.

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