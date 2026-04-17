UAE weather: Fair skies, dust and rising temperatures expected until early next week
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE on Friday, with light to moderate northwesterly winds picking up at times and raising dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Winds are forecast to reach speeds of up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will range from moderate to rough at times.
Temperatures on Friday are expected to hover around seasonal levels, reaching highs of 29°C in Abu Dhabi, 27°C in Dubai and up to 34°C in Fujairah and Liwa, with humidity levels rising to 85 per cent in some coastal areas.
The NCM said similar conditions will persist into Saturday, with generally fair weather and a gradual increase in temperatures, while humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Sunday morning in some coastal and internal areas.
On Sunday, conditions will remain mostly fair with some cloud cover at times, accompanied by light to moderate winds and slight seas.
By Monday, winds are expected to freshen again, particularly over western areas, potentially causing blowing dust during the day. Wind speeds could reach up to 40 km/h, with sea conditions turning slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
Rain remains limited to a slight chance of light showers over some western coastal areas and islands early in the period, as the country transitions into more stable spring conditions.