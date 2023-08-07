Dubai: Dubai Municipality announced the reopening of public parks and night beaches on Monday evening, a day after temporarily closing them due to unstable weather conditions.
The civic body took to social media to announce the reopening and invited people to enjoy their summertime.
The parks and night beaches were closed as a safety measure due to inclement weather conditions. Heavy sandstorms and rains were reported across Dubai on Saturday and unstable weather conditions returned later on Sunday evening.
Earlier on Sunday, the municipality had revealed that it attended 100 emergency calls during the inclement weather conditions experienced on Saturday. Emergency teams tackled fallen trees and accumulated water across the emirate.