Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday evening announced the temporary closure of public parks starting from 6pm. The civic body cited fluctuating weather conditions as the reason for its precautionary measure.
Taking to social media, the municipality posted: “Dubai Municipality announces the temporary closure of Public Parks starting from 6pm today [Sunday], as a safety measure due to the prevailing weather conditions in #Dubai. Stay safe.”
The municipality also announced the the temporary closure of night swimming beaches in Dubai, starting from 7pm today, Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the municipality had revealed that it attended 100 emergency calls during the inclement weather conditions experienced on Saturday. Emergency teams tackled fallen trees and accumulated water across the emirate. Heavy sandstorm and rains were reported across Dubai on Saturday and unstable weather conditions continued later on Sunday evening.