Housing authority issues safety advice and emergency repair contacts for homes under cover
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has urged homeowners across the emirate to take precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season, including checking drainage systems, electrical wiring, windows and roofs to reduce the risk of damage during heavy rainfall and strong winds.
The authority advised residents to follow safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities and carry out routine home maintenance before wet weather arrives.
Homeowners should ensure that drainage channels are working properly and seal air-conditioning openings to prevent rainwater from entering their properties. They should also inspect electrical installations and ensure wiring is safely insulated and kept away from flammable materials.
The authority called on residents to secure loose objects, including metal sheets, that could be blown away by strong winds. It also recommended checking window seals, keeping windows tightly closed, ensuring roofs are properly waterproofed and having additional lighting available in case of emergencies.
It also released emergency maintenance contact numbers for housing developments that remain under warranty, advising residents to contact the designated teams for repairs or urgent assistance.
Residents of Hay Al Muzn can call 80025327, while those in Al Falah 54 can contact 0581341098 or 0551102012. For Al Samha, the emergency number is 0504061695, while residents of Al Saad can call 0561995681. Those living in Al Wathba can contact 0551002012 or 0526092651. Residents can also contact the Abu Dhabi Government on 800555.