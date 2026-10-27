Residents of Hay Al Muzn can call 80025327, while those in Al Falah 54 can contact 0581341098 or 0551102012. For Al Samha, the emergency number is 0504061695, while residents of Al Saad can call 0561995681. Those living in Al Wathba can contact 0551002012 or 0526092651. Residents can also contact the Abu Dhabi Government on 800555.