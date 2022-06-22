Dubai: Engin, a Turkish expat who bagged the grand prize in the 81st weekly draw of Mahzooz on June 18, said he was left shaking and speechless by the announcement - and had to write down to convey to his wife that he won a Dh10 million.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, a much calmer Engin, who came wearing a casual white shirt and faded jeans, shared how he and his wife processed the news of the windfall.

“I received a phone call the day after the draw and the person congratulated me and said I won Dh10 million. I was speechless for around two minutes and my entire body was shaking,” Engin said.

“My wife saw me and she got worried so I had to smile at her to comfort her. But no words came out of my mouth so I had to take a pen and paper and write down that I won Dh10 million from Mahzooz,” added the 33-year old civil engineer, who works for a construction company in Dubai.

Engin, who matched five out of five winning numbers (13, 30, 38, 41, 44), continued: “At first we both couldn’t believe it. Were we just dreaming? But it was real that we won.”

Engin said he and his wife are planning to buy an apartment at Palm View Jumeirah. He will continue to work as an engineer in Dubai and he will also give back to society - in particular, he said, he will set up a college scholarship in Turkey.

Fifth multimillionaire

Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz, handed a symbolic Dh10 million cheque to Engin. According to Samji, Engin is the fifth winner of the Dh10 million top-tier prize in less than 10 months. He added the Dh10 million prize will be credited in full to Engin’s bank account