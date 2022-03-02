Dubai: A 47-year-old Indian cook, who works for an Emirati family, has bagged the Dh10 million grand prize during the 66th weekly draw of Mahzooz.
Wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, Rama, who is originally from the Indian state of Rajasthan and has five children, appeared nervous but composed when he received the Dh10 million cheque from Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the managing operator of Mahzooz, here on Wednesday.
Rama also met the media and said the first thing he did after learning he had won the jackpot was to tell his friends and housemates at his sharing accommodation about his good fortune.
Mahzooz, which means fortunate or lucky in Arabic, has made several multi-millionaires, including Junaid Rana from Pakistan who previously won the Dh50 million grand prize back in October last year. In the new Mahzooz darw three (French-Tunisian, Indian and Filipino) expats have already won the Dh10 million first prize in the last five months.