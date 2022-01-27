Sharjah: The emergency unit of Sharjah Civil Defence rescued a 14-year-girl who was stuck in a bathroom after its door got locked accidentally.
The Civil Defence Operations Room received a report on Tuesday at 9.07pm about a girl who got locked in the bathroom of her family home in Industrial Area No 6, Lieutenant Colonel Hani Al Dahmani, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, said.
Immediately, a rescue team equipped with special equipment to open locked doors was rushed to the spot. The girl was soon rescued and she was found to be in a stable condition, Lieutenant Colonel Al Dahmani said.
The girl’s father, Aqeel Mir, told Gulf News that he had moved to the apartment last Friday and the bathroom door lacked proper maintenance. He added that the incident occurred at night and the girl was stuck inside the bathroom for 15 minutes.
The father tried to keep talking to the girl to calm her down. She used two keys, but could not unlock the door. The watchman was also summoned for help, but the door could still not be opened. So, finally, the family called Civil Defence for help.
The rescue team reached the house within five minutes after receiving the distress call and the rescue operation took only two minutes, Mir said. “Life is precious. I thank Sharjah Civil Defence heroes who rescued my daughter,” he added.