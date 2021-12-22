Dubai: Dubai Police conducted 7,388 land rescue missions last year, an official said on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Ibrahim, Director of Search and Rescue Department at Dubai Police, said policemen responded to 76 fire incidents and secured 215 events in the emirate.
“Dubai Police teams are ready anytime to rescue people and work around the clock to respond to rescue missions,” said Lt Col Ibrahim in a statement.
The rescue missions includes 26 trapping accidents and opening the doors of 179 cars, 330 houses and flats, and 49 elevators for people trapped inside.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bishoh, Head of the Land Rescue Section, said they responded to 124 land incidents that resulted in 49 minor injuries, 52 moderate injuries, and 49 severe injuries.
Roads with most accidents
“Incidents at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road topped the list with the highest number of road accidents after recording 34 accidents, followed by Emirates Road with 14 accidents, and Sheikh Zayed Road with 13 accidents,” said Lt Col Bishoh.
Dubai Police urged community members not to gather around accidents sites and never intrude or interfere with the work of rescuers as every minute counts when saving lives.
“People can contact Dubai Police in emergencies on 999 or by sending distress requests [SOS] via Dubai Police’s smart app.”