Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today reaffirmed that the UAE will continue fighting poverty, hunger, and ignorance both regionally and globally.
In a video shared today on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 every year, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the intrinsic value of giving in the UAE’s cultural ethos, saying: “Those who remain indifferent to their fellow human’s suffering are undeserving of humanity’s honour.”
He highlighted the nation’s proactive approach, adding: “We are steadfast in our efforts to nourish the hungry and quench the thirst of millions, and we are committed to intellectually empowering the youth and tapping into their potential. Our goal is a future filled with stability, peace, and prosperity for all.”
The video highlighted the UAE’s commendable humanitarian achievements, showcasing the mobilisation of 150,266 volunteers, a significant expenditure of Dh1.4 billion on humanitarian projects in 2022, and assistance reaching over 102 million beneficiaries across 100 countries.
Concluding his message, Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE is synonymous with generosity. “Our mission forges ahead,” he said.