Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has donated horses to the youngest Iraqi horse rider, Lania Fakher.
Sheikh Mohammed has also pledged his support to establish a training centre for the ambitious rider.
The act of kindness came following the heartbreaking loss of Lania’s mare and only friend, Jesno, which led to an outpouring of sympathy on social media.
Eight-year-old Lania, recognised as the youngest rider in the Kurdistan region, recently captured the hearts of social media users with a video in which she mourns the loss of her horse, Jesno. The mare, a gift from her father when she was five, was not just a pet, but also Lania’s most cherished friend.
The young rider had been nursing her sick horse, even when the veterinarian had advised her not to get close due to the risk it carried. Lania’s devotion to Jesno was evident in her continued visits to its grave with apples and sugar, despite the deep pain she felt over the loss.
Driven by her love for horse riding and her dream of teaching other young people in Kurdistan this noble sport, Lania’s story moved many, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Inspired by her resilience and passion, he decided to provide Lania with new horses and support her dream of establishing a personal equestrian training centre.