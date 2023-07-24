Dubai: Youngest Iraqi horse rider Lania Fakher and her family thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for gifting her horses after her horse died.
Sheikh Mohammed has also pledged his support to establish a training centre for the ambitious rider.
In a televised interview, Lania’s father expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his humanitarian gesture, which was lauded both in Iraq and Kurdistan.
Lania said: “Thank you Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.”
The act of kindness came following the heartbreaking loss of Lania’s mare and only friend, Jesno, which led to an outpouring of sympathy on social media.
The mare, a gift from her father when she was five, was not just a pet, but also Lania’s most cherished friend.
Driven by her love for horse riding and her dream of teaching other young people in Kurdistan this noble sport, Lania’s story moved many, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Inspired by her resilience and passion, Sheikh Mohammed decided to provide Lania with new horses and support her dream of establishing a personal equestrian training centre.