Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE’s greatest achievement is its youth.
On the occasion of International Youth Day today, Sheikh Mohammed said in a social media post: “We are proud of our youth and their ideas and ambitions. We are proud that we are a young country that races others with the spirit of youth.”
He emphasised the unwavering determination of youth propels the nation towards new global milestones.
“The youth are the ones who will be at the helm of affairs in the future. All of you, the youth, have great ideas. The greatest achievement of the UAE is its youth,” he said in an embedded video in the message.
The clip featured touching testimonials from several young Emiratis who spoke about their success stories. They expressed their gratitude towards the leadership of the UAE, attributing their achievements to the consistent support and opportunities provided by the nation.
International Youth Day, first commemorated on August 12, 2000, is a UN initiated event focused on raising global awareness about youth issues and celebrating their potential in shaping the world.
This year’s theme, ‘Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World’, aligns with the UAE’s vision and efforts.