Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to praise Egypt for its outstanding participation in the Arab Reading Challenge, the world’s largest reading competition, with over17 million Egyptian students from 35,000 schools are taking part.
“Today, beloved Egypt celebrated its remarkable participation in the world’s largest reading competition, with more than 17 million Egyptian students from 35,000 schools taking part,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The Vice-President went on to say: “Egypt, a symbol of pan-Arabism and a beacon of literature and reading, will continues to shine brightly as the leading cultural hub and incubator in our Arab world.
Thanks to all those who are in charge of the reading challenge in Egypt, including the Ministry of Education and Al Azhar Al Sharif. May God protect Egypt, its people and leadership.