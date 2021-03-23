Sharjah: The Eastern Region Police Department, represented by the Traffic and Patrol Department, in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority, has installed a number of new traffic signals at intersections dedicated to pedestrians on the Corniche Road in Khor Fakkan.
The inauguration of these signals was attended by Lt Col Abdulaziz Al Hamoudi, Head of Traffic and Patrols, and Major Mohammad Khalfan al Kindi, Director of Traffic and Traffic Affairs.
This new initiative is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police to make the roads safer. Lt Colonel Al Hamoudi confirmed that the operation of the new traffic lights comes within the framework of the Sharjah Police’s plan to improve the efficiency of the traffic lights on Corniche Road in Khor Fakkan, in order to achieve optimum traffic flow and improve the level of security and safety for all road users.
Sharjah Police have urged all motorists and pedestrians to abide by traffic rules and regulations, to obey road signs, stop at red lights and places designated for pedestrian crossings, in order to give priority to those crossing the roads.
Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that last week, police reduced the speed limit on Khor Fakkan’s Corniche Road from 80km/hr to 60km/hr.