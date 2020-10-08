Dubai: Around 300 passengers who were stranded in Dubai Airports on Wednesday were safely transported to their homes in coordination with Dubai Police and Dubai Road Transport Authority, the GDRFA Dubai said on Thuirsday.
Maj Gen Mohammad Al Marri, Director of GDRFA-Dubai, said in an Instagram post that his department formed a team to address the concerns of the 300 passengers who were stuck in Dubai Airport, according to the post.
On Wednesday, Gulf News had reported that some passengers were experiencing a delay in the arrival process at Dubai International Airport (DXB) due to an update in travel regulations in line with the directives of the UAE authorities.
In a statement to Gulf News, Dubai Airports had said, “Dubai Airports is working with government authorities and other service partners to ensure the comfort of our passengers and resolve the situation as soon as possible.”
“According to new travel requirements travellers holding residence visa issued in other Emirates need approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to return to the country. Holders of residence visas issued in Dubai continue to require the approval of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to return to the UAE,” the statement added.
According to sources, several passengers, who are residents of other emirates, could not get immediate immigration clearance after they landed in Dubai on Wednesday.