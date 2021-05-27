Sharjah: One person was killed and two others were injured while carrying out maintenance work on the air-conditioning units at a residential building comprising 22 floors here on Thursday.
The compressor of one of the air-conditioning units exploded while the technicians of the maintenance company were checking the equipment and other electrical installations in the residential tower, causing the death of a Pakistani worker and seriously injuring two others.
The injured were moved to hospital immediately by the Police who arrived at the spot soon after the accident. Residents of around 50 apartments in the building were moved to hotel apartments.