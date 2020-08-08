Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Centre — in coordination with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Air Wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police — carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for a 25-year-old Pakistani woman.
A report was received from the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room on Saturday, stating that a woman was feeling exhausted while climbing the Shawka mountains and was unable to go down from the top.
The police rescue team, in coordinaton with the National Search and Rescue Centre, moved into action after receiving information from the central operations room.
Due to difficulty of access, a rescue team in a helicopter was dispatched to the site to perform a fast-rope insertion extraction system and facilitate an airlift.
The site was checked by the operational system of the National Search and Rescue Centre.
With the help of the helicopter, the team was able to airlift the woman from the site and evacuate her to Al Dhaid Hospital for treatment, while ensuring that all precautionary and preventive measures against coronavirus had been observed.
Ras Al Khaimah Police urged those who wish to climb mountains must exercise caution.
The mountainous areas are very rugged and special coordination must be carried out with the authorities to ensure safety at all times, they added.