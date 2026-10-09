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Video: Driver jumps red light, crashes head-on into another car in Sharjah

Running a red light carries a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and 30-day vehicle impoundment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The footage shows a motorist driving through a red light before colliding head-on with another vehicle.
The footage shows a motorist driving through a red light before colliding head-on with another vehicle.
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Sharjah: Sharjah Police have warned motorists against running red lights after sharing a video showing a car jumping a traffic signal and crashing head-on into another vehicle, highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of reckless driving.

The footage shows a motorist driving through a red light before colliding head-on with another vehicle, illustrating how a moment of impatience can result in a serious road accident.

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In a warning accompanying the video, Sharjah Police said running a red light could turn a moment of haste into an accident that could have been avoided.

They urged motorists to obey traffic signals and remain attentive to road conditions, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Under UAE traffic regulations, motorists who run a red light face a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points on their driving licence and the impoundment of their vehicle for 30 days.

Sharjah Police reiterated the importance of complying with traffic signals and remaining alert behind the wheel to protect drivers, passengers and other road users.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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