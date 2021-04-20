Abu Dhabi: Beggars in the UAE will be fined Dh5,000, and imprisoned for upto three months, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
The penalty applies for acts committed to obtain cash and in-kind benefits. Penalties will be stricter especially if the individual begging is found to be healthy and with a source of income, or if the beggar pretends to be suffering from disability or illness. Other forms of deception, including pretending to offer a service for the donation, also makes the violation graver, the Public Prosecution said.
Organised begging
On the other hand, two or more people working to obtain funds and in-kind benefits will be considered guilty of organised begging. Convicted individuals will be fined Dh100,000, and imprisoned for at least six months.
A Dh100,000 fine and six-month minimum jail sentence will also be imposed on anyone found to be organising the entry of expatriates for the purpose of organised begging. Meanwhile, each of the people who participate in the organised begging activity will be fined at least Dh5,000, or jailed for up to three months, or both.
The warning has been highlighted by the Public Prosecution through its social media channels, with the aim of increasing awareness of the UAE’s laws and regulations during the month of Ramadan.
The Abu Dhabi Police last week also warned residents not to fall prey to beggars, stressing that many employ false means to obtain donations, especially during the month of Ramadan.