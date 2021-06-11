Dubai: VFS Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jazan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jazan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to provide end-to-end visa and passport concierge services.
Services provided through VFS Global Visa and Passport Services office include: Indian passport renewal — application form filling assistance, form submission and collection of renewed passport; Philippine passport renewal — application form filling assistance, form submission and collection of renewed passport; as well as doorstep visa services — application form filling assistance, form submission and biometric enrolment. This service is applicable to Schengen and UK visa applicants and can be availed at the premises or at any other location of choice, such as at employee’s residence.
Ahmad M. Abo Hadi, chairman of Jazan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mohammed Shahid Alam, Consul General of India in Jeddah, inaugurated the office on June 8, in the presence of Sumanth Kapoor, regional head — KSA, Bahrain and Oman, VFS Global.
Alam said: “The opening of VFS Global concierge at Jazan Chamber of Commerce is a momentous step and would go a long way in delivering fast and efficient consular services at the doorsteps of our Indian nationals, especially during the period of pandemic.
“This announcement represents our latest contribution towards the Kingdom’s sustainability agenda, and the presence of VFS Global’s concierge service in the Jazan Chamber will enable its members to further concentrate their efforts towards economic and social development contributions,” added Kapoor.