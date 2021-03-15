Dubai: A car, a jet ski and a trailer slid into the sea in Dubai after its owner tried to launch the jet ski into the sea from his vehicle’s trailer, an official said on Sunday.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Naqbi, the director of Maritime Rescue at Port Police Station, said the Emirati owner was launching his jet ski into the sea in the harbour at fishermen’s port No 3 in Umm Suqeim, Dubai, when he lost control of his car.
“We received a call about a car having fallen into the sea,” said Al Naqbi in a statement. “The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to launch the jet ski into the sea and the car slid into the sea,” Al Naqbi added.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police patrols were able to pull the car, the jet ski and the trailer out of the water soon.
Lt Col Al Naqbi urged seafarers and sea lovers to take necessary precautionary and safety measures while launching jet skis or other maritime equipment into the sea.