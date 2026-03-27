US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 28: What you need to know

UAE intercepts multiple threats as regional tensions disrupt travel and life
Two people were killed in Abu Dhabi after missile interception debris struck a residential area, as the UAE confirmed rising casualties from ongoing Iranian attacks. Air defences remain on high alert, intercepting missiles and drones. Regional disruptions continue, with flight suspensions extended, while experts urge families to address anxiety as tensions escalate across the Middle East. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
Abu Dhabi authorities have confirmed the deaths of two individuals—a Pakistani and an Indian national—after falling debris from a successfully intercepted ballistic missile on Sweihan Street caused casualties and property damage.
Earlier in the morning, officials reported that three others were injured and several vehicles were damaged. Emergency services were promptly on the scene.
Authorities report two casualties today and reaffirm readiness to defend national security
Since the start of Iran's blatant aggression, the air defence systems have intercepted 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 drones.
When the world feels unpredictable, children start absorbing emotions and reading the anxiety around them. And often, their first reference point is you.
As Dubai-based psychologist Haifaa Bitar explained in a recent webinar, a calm home environment can shape how a child copes with even the most difficult realities. Similarly, Dr Diana Maatouk, a clinical psychologist based at Dubai's Hummingbird Clinic, has also told us that children may not always voice their fears, but they express them through behaviour, mood shifts, and subtle changes.
Dubai: Oman Air has extended the temporary suspension of flights to several key regional and international destinations, citing ongoing operational disruptions.
In a travel advisory issued on Thursday, the airline said services to Dubai International Airport, Bahrain International Airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Kuwait International Airport, Copenhagen Airport, Baghdad International Airport and Khasab Airport will remain cancelled until April 15.
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways is planning more than 1,000 flights and over 200,000 seats through April 30 as it stabilises operations following recent disruptions, its CEO Barathan Pasupathi announced.
“We are planning our operations on a rolling basis of four to six weeks… covering more than 20 destinations over 1,000 flights and more than 200,000 seats. We are managing the situation day by day,” he said.
Dubai: Almost exactly a month after indirect talks were followed within days by war, Washington is again speaking of negotiations with Iran — even as it weighs a risky ground operation against Kharg Island that could trigger a fresh escalation.
Those earlier contacts, involving US envoys and Iranian officials in Geneva, were followed within days by US-Israeli strikes on February 28.