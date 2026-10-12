Riyadh airport closure extended, Gulf shipping faces new threats and oil rises above $106
The Middle East conflict intensified on Monday as Saudi Arabia reported fresh missile and drone threats, Riyadh's main airport remained closed and attacks on commercial tankers renewed concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. For UAE residents, the developments could affect regional travel, freight costs and energy prices.
Here are five key developments to know this evening.
Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of King Khalid International Airport until October 17 following deadly attacks over the weekend, Reuters reported Monday.
Saturday's strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300, while another attack on Sunday killed one person and wounded nearly a dozen others.
The Saudi-led coalition reported fresh incoming missiles and drones on Monday, although it did not immediately say whether they had been intercepted. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.
Associated Press reported that Saudi authorities are investigating the country's air defences.
The Riyadh airport closure has forced airlines to suspend or cancel services, including flights operated by UAE carriers.
Reuters reported that Etihad Airways had extended cancellations, while Lufthansa suspended Riyadh flights until October 16 and Air France-KLM extended its suspension until the end of October.
Aviation analytics firm Cirium said cancellations across Saudi airports reached 46.4% on Monday. The US Federal Aviation Administration and European aviation safety authorities have also warned airlines about risks in Saudi airspace.
For UAE residents travelling to Saudi Arabia for business, family visits or Umrah, checking confirmed flight arrangements and onward connections before departure remains essential.
Maritime security remains a major concern after two commercial tankers were struck in incidents around Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.
Associated Press reported Monday that two Indian sailors were missing following a drone attack on the MT Petro Dolphin. Another tanker was also hit, although its crew survived.
Responsibility for the incidents has not been independently established.
The attacks underscore the vulnerability of shipping through Hormuz, a critical route for Gulf energy exports and international trade.
For UAE businesses and consumers, sustained disruption could increase freight charges, insurance premiums and delivery times for imported goods.
Brent crude climbed to approximately $106.80 a barrel on Monday, according to Reuters, as markets reacted to attacks on Saudi infrastructure and commercial shipping.
Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces continued operations against the Houthis near Bab Al Mandab, the strategic waterway linking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Reuters reported that Saudi-backed forces had made some territorial gains but continued to face difficulties elsewhere.
Disruption around both Bab Al Mandab and Hormuz could further complicate international trade and place pressure on transport and logistics costs.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a fresh statement Monday strongly condemning continued Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for measures protecting the kingdom's security and stability.
UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash also called for renewed collective Gulf security and defence cooperation, warning that attacks on Saudi Arabia threatened the wider region.
The ministry's statement did not announce new UAE-wide restrictions on residents' daily activities.
For now, residents should continue monitoring official government announcements and airline advisories as the regional situation develops.