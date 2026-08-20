US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 20, 2026)

Trump has threatened a new, sweeping economic campaign against Iran, while Tehran continues to demand major concessions before the strait can fully reopen.

The UAE has suspended trade and financial transactions with Iran following what Emirati authorities said were renewed Iranian missile attacks. Iran has denied responsibility for the alleged attacks.

The status of Hormuz remains disputed: Washington says shipping can pass, while Iran insists the waterway remains “closed” until its conditions are met. Many shipowners have stayed away because of the security risks.

Oil prices remain elevated but relatively steady, with Brent crude trading near $92 a barrel as markets assess the risk of further disruption.