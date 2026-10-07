US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 7, 2026)

UAE airports remain operational despite ongoing Gulf disruptions
As the US–Iran conflict enters its 220th day (Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026), amid a spiralling war of narratives, day-to-day businesses and UAE airports remain fully open and operational.
President Donald Trump told US media that his "biggest problem" in dealing with the conflict with Tehran is that "nobody knows who the hell is running" the country.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei pushed back, asserting that Washington knows Iran's decision-making structure. Baghaei instead faulted Trump's team, citing "contradictory positions and mixed messaging from US officials".
Against this backdrop, UAE residents and travelers, face ongoing rising shipping and fuel costs, aviation adjustments across the region.
Any flights connecting Europe and Asia via Gulf hubs continue to incur an additional 60 to 120 minutes of flight time due to rerouting around restricted regional airspace.
International carriers have also extended their flights suspension in the Gulf region.
Following are the latest updates across different sectors:
UAE airports open: Major international hubs, including Dubai International (DXB), Al Maktoum (DWC), and Abu Dhabi International (AUH), remain open.
UAE carriers operating with rerouting: Local carriers (Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia) continue operating the majority of their networks, though flight durations are longer due to closed airspace corridors. Select regional routes — including services to Iran, Israel, and specific Saudi regional destinations (e.g., Abha) — remain suspended or subject to sudden cancellations.
International carriers: Airlines including Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, and Turkish Airlines have extended suspensions or route modifications for flights passing through Gulf/Iranian airspace.
Flight suspensions extended: Regional cancellations persist for destinations directly in or near conflict zones. Foreign airlines — including Air France, KLM, SWISS, and ITA Airways — have extended suspensions of their flights to/from Dubai and the broader region through October 24, 2026. Wizz Air pushed its Abu Dhabi relaunch to early 2027, citing long rerouting times around Iraqi airspace and unviable fuel costs.
Iranian flight suspensions: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) maintains a total suspension on all commercial flights operated by Iranian carriers to and from UAE airports.
Strait of Hormuz flow vs. high risk: While crude exports and LNG tankers continue moving through the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security agencies (including UKMTO) report heightened risks, with near-daily projectile or drone threats recorded.
Shipping and freight costs: Increased insurance premiums and longer routing mean transport costs remain high, driving up freight surcharges on imported goods across the Gulf.
Bab Al-Mandab operations: Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched military operations near the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, adding an extra layer of maritime oversight on Red Sea trade lanes.
Brent/WTI prices up, Murban down: At the same time, crude oil benmarks Brent and WTI are up on Wednesday due a Gulf of Mexico storm seen turning into a hurricane, threatening offshore production platforms and coastal refineries. Offshore Gulf of Mexico facilities account for roughly 15% of US crude output and 50% of national refining capacity, prompting preventive shutdowns and driving up supply-risk premiums for US WTI and global Brent.
Red Sea and pipeline infrastructure attacks: Attacks on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline temporarily choked a major bypass route to the Red Sea, reigniting concerns over European and Atlantic Basin supply lines.
Elevated waterborne freight rates: Transatlantic shipping and tanker charter rates remain extremely high, increasing the delivered cost of crude traded on ocean routes (like Brent) relative to onshore crude.
No security alerts: No direct security alerts or evacuations are active within UAE borders as of this posting. Local financial markets (DFM and ADX) remain stable.
Normal daily operations: Essential services, public transport, retail, schools, and financial institutions across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates are operating normally with no local supply chain disruptions.
Fuel prices at the pump: Retail petrol and diesel prices in the UAE saw a third consecutive monthly increase for October, directly reflecting geopolitical risk premiums and global crude prices fluctuating near $100 per barrel.
Energy market pressures: Brent crude price stood at $101.5/barrel (up $0.94 on Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2026 at 12.49am Tokyo), while WTI jumped $0.71 to $90.15/barrel. The elevated crude price drives higher fuel surcharges on regional cargo and long-haul travel.
Consular and government advisories: Foreign embassies in the UAE (including Canada and Western nations) urge citizens to register with local consular tools and monitor official airline channels
Check flight statuses directly: Do not head to DXB, AUH, or SHJ airports without a confirmed schedule from your operating airline.
Factor in extended travel time: Long-haul routes connecting Europe and Asia via Gulf hubs may take 1–3 hours longer due to detour routes avoiding restricted airspace.
Follow official channels: Rely on local government announcements (UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, GCAA) rather than unverified social media updates regarding regional security.