US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 7, 2026)

Strait of Hormuz flow vs. high risk: While crude exports and LNG tankers continue moving through the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security agencies (including UKMTO) report heightened risks, with near-daily projectile or drone threats recorded.

Shipping and freight costs: Increased insurance premiums and longer routing mean transport costs remain high, driving up freight surcharges on imported goods across the Gulf.

Bab Al-Mandab operations: Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched military operations near the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, adding an extra layer of maritime oversight on Red Sea trade lanes.

Brent/WTI prices up, Murban down: At the same time, crude oil benmarks Brent and WTI are up on Wednesday due a Gulf of Mexico storm seen turning into a hurricane, threatening offshore production platforms and coastal refineries. Offshore Gulf of Mexico facilities account for roughly 15% of US crude output and 50% of national refining capacity, prompting preventive shutdowns and driving up supply-risk premiums for US WTI and global Brent.

Red Sea and pipeline infrastructure attacks: Attacks on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline temporarily choked a major bypass route to the Red Sea, reigniting concerns over European and Atlantic Basin supply lines.