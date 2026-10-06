Daily nonstop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode resume on October 16
Ras Al Khaimah: Air Arabia will resume daily nonstop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode in Kerala from October 16, restoring a direct air link between the UAE emirate and the South Indian city.
The budget carrier announced on Tuesday that the service would provide direct connectivity between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, a coastal city in Kerala.
The route is being resumed as Air Arabia continues to strengthen its network from Ras Al Khaimah.
Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali said the airline was pleased to bring back the direct service.
“We are pleased to resume our direct service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, providing our customers with a convenient daily connection between both cities,” Al Ali said.
“The resumption of this route reflects our commitment to offering reliable and value-driven travel options that connect communities and support growing travel demand between the two destinations.”
The airline did not provide further details on the flight schedule in its announcement.
The Kozhikode service adds to Air Arabia’s existing nonstop connections from Ras Al Khaimah.
The airline currently operates services from the emirate to destinations including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, according to the carrier.
Air Arabia said passengers can book flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode through its website, call centre or travel agencies.
The carrier describes itself as the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest budget carrier operator.