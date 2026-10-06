GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air Arabia resumes daily Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode flights from October 16

Daily nonstop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode resume on October 16

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Air Arabia resumes daily nonstop service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode.
Air Arabia resumes daily nonstop service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode.
Air Arabia

Ras Al Khaimah: Air Arabia will resume daily nonstop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode in Kerala from October 16, restoring a direct air link between the UAE emirate and the South Indian city.

The budget carrier announced on Tuesday that the service would provide direct connectivity between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, a coastal city in Kerala.

The route is being resumed as Air Arabia continues to strengthen its network from Ras Al Khaimah.

Daily service

Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali said the airline was pleased to bring back the direct service.

“We are pleased to resume our direct service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, providing our customers with a convenient daily connection between both cities,” Al Ali said.

“The resumption of this route reflects our commitment to offering reliable and value-driven travel options that connect communities and support growing travel demand between the two destinations.”

The airline did not provide further details on the flight schedule in its announcement.

RAK network

The Kozhikode service adds to Air Arabia’s existing nonstop connections from Ras Al Khaimah.

The airline currently operates services from the emirate to destinations including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, according to the carrier.

Air Arabia said passengers can book flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode through its website, call centre or travel agencies.

The carrier describes itself as the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest budget carrier operator.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ras Al KhaimahAir Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules

UAE flights face fresh delays as war tensions rise

5m read
Avoid travel delays: Check prohibited items for Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia.

Flying from UAE? What you can and can’t pack in baggage

6m read
UAE flights: The latest delays and cancellations today

UAE flights: The latest delays and cancellations today

5m read
Saudi Arabia enforces stricter rules on importing air rifles, toy weapons, and fireworks, requiring licences, storage, and transport compliance.

Saudi Arabia imposes new rules on toy weapons, rifles

2m read