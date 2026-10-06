UAE residents face rising fuel prices and flight uncertainties amid US-Iran standoff
Airports and ports are operating in the UAE, though under sustained pressure from the wider Gulf conflict, as airlines trim regional routes, shipping costs surge and households absorb higher bills.
The UAE's major aviation hubs — Dubai International, Al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International airports — operate at near-normal levels, but regional schedules remain vulnerable to delays, cancellations and rerouting.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, according to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.
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Freight rates into the Gulf have jumped up to five-fold. At the pump, UAE petrol and diesel prices rose for a third straight month in October, feeding through to transport and retail costs as electricity tariffs carry a new 6 fils/kWh fuel surcharge.
Following are the latest updates:
Airports open, networks trimmed: Dubai International (DXB), Al Maktoum (DWC) and Zayed International (AUH) are operating, but passengers face delays and cancellations.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi hubs remain functional: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia continue to adjust schedules amid airspace risks, with cascading delays on long-haul services.
Beirut, Iraq, Jordan most affected: Emirates and Etihad have cancelled or suspended flights to Beirut through at least Oct. 8, and to Baghdad/Basra and Amman through Oct. 5–6, with Etihad reporting major cascading disruptions on services to London, Bangkok, Delhi and Karachi.
Foreign carriers still cautious: Several non-Gulf airlines have extended suspensions or reduced timetables into October, while Emirates and Etihad maintain most long-haul services but advise travellers to monitor schedules closely.
Capacity vs pre-war: Emirates is flying to about 140 destinations in 72 countries, roughly 98% of its pre-war network and 93% of pre-war weekly frequencies, but with ongoing adjustments as the security situation remains fluid.
Strait status: As of Oct. 6, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz is rated “Restricted”; live trackers estimate oil and product flows at about 13.1 million barrels per day, down from roughly 17.1 million bpd before the conflict.
Tanker queues: More than 100 supertankers have at times gathered off Oman, with some vessels waiting up to 10 days to load or transit, reflecting heightened insurance, security and routing constraints.
Freight costs: Shipping prices and associated costs for cargo moving into the Gulf have risen to around 300% to 500% previous levels, driven by war-risk surcharges, emergency fees, extra fuel charges and longer or more complex routes via Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Omani ports.
Broader energy context: UAE and GCC producers continue to shuttle crude through Hormuz under tight security, with some exports rerouted or delayed, supporting elevated regional crude and product prices.
Inflation pressure: Dubai’s consumer price index shows food and beverages contributing notably to inflation, with food-basket costs up around 4–9.6% depending on the measure, as higher freight, fuel and import costs feed into retail prices.
Transport & logistics pass-through: The 300–500% jump in shipping costs and higher diesel prices are being passed through to importers, distributors and retailers, particularly for food, consumer goods and construction materials.
Household impact: Families are facing simultaneous increases in petrol, diesel, electricity and imported goods, with utility calculators showing materially higher monthly bills for medium and high-consumption homes under the new fuel surcharge and slab rates, while shoppers could lose free home deliveries amid rising fuel costs.
Conflict backdrop: The US–Iran confrontation and associated strikes have kept the Gulf on high alert.
Oil flows: Despite the “restricted” status, Hormuz remains physically open, but flows are depressed and volatile, with estimates ranging from 75–80% of pre-war levels depending on the week and source.
On Tuesday, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have advanced toward the Bab Al Mandab, a critical gateway between the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, pushing Iran-backed Houthi forces from territory near the strait.
The Houthis have responded with claimed attacks against Saudi infrastructure, including airports and a refinery — some claims have not been independently verified.
Meanwhile, Turkey and Pakistan vowed to undertake a "rapid deployment" of troops to Saudi Arabia as part of a new mutual defence alliance, the three countries said Monday, as the Gulf kingdom faces escalating attacks from Yemen's Houthis.
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There is no sign of an immediate shutdown of UAE airports or Gulf energy supplies. But the situation remains highly fluid.
For the UAE, escalation around both Hormuz and Bab Al Mandab matters because the two waterways are vital to Gulf energy exports and international trade.
There are several indicators to watch today:
Hormuz tanker attacks
Yemen's escalation
Oil prices and
Airline notices.
The biggest risk is not simply whether Hormuz is technically open — it is whether ships, insurers and energy companies remain willing to operate through an increasingly militarised waterway.