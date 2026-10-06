Inflation pressure: Dubai’s consumer price index shows food and beverages contributing notably to inflation, with food-basket costs up around 4–9.6% depending on the measure, as higher freight, fuel and import costs feed into retail prices.

Transport & logistics pass-through: The 300–500% jump in shipping costs and higher diesel prices are being passed through to importers, distributors and retailers, particularly for food, consumer goods and construction materials.

Household impact: Families are facing simultaneous increases in petrol, diesel, electricity and imported goods, with utility calculators showing materially higher monthly bills for medium and high-consumption homes under the new fuel surcharge and slab rates, while shoppers could lose free home deliveries amid rising fuel costs.

Conflict backdrop: The US–Iran confrontation and associated strikes have kept the Gulf on high alert.