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UAE suspends all Iranian airline flights until further notice

GCAA says suspension of flights to and from UAE takes effect September 24

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GCAA urges passengers to rely on official sources as suspension takes effect immediately.
GCAA urges passengers to rely on official sources as suspension takes effect immediately.

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective today, Thursday, September 24, until further notice.

The GCAA confirmed that the decision was made in light of the US ban imposed on Iranian airlines from using airports in various countries around the world.

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The GCAA also stated that it will continue to keep the relevant authorities and the public informed of any developments as they arise, pending the resumption of normal air traffic between the two countries.

The General Civil Aviation Authority urged the public to obtain information exclusively from official and authorised sources.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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