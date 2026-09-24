GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Iran mocks Trump with Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ clip — but there’s a Bollywood twist

Iranian embassy shares Balakrishna clip after Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ Iran

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iran embassy trolls Donald Trump with Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ action scene
Iran embassy trolls Donald Trump with Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ action scene
AP/IMDB

Dubai: Iran has taken an unusual pop-culture route to respond to US President Donald Trump’s warning to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic, sharing an action clip featuring Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe posted a 58-second clip from the 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari on X, shortly after Trump’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly. The intense scene shows Balakrishna’s character facing armed men in a dramatic confrontation.

Alongside the video, the embassy wrote: “Trump talks about annihilating Iran. But he knows Iran is not defenceless.”

The post added that Trump and his administration had “recently been watching Bollywood instead of Hollywood”, turning the tense US-Iran exchange into an unexpected reference to Indian cinema.

There was, however, a notable mix-up. Bhagavanth Kesari is not a Bollywood film. It is a Telugu-language action drama directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Balakrishna, Kajal Agggrawal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal.

The error was quickly spotted by social media users, who pointed out that the film is set in the Telugu film industry.

What did Trump say?

The Iranian post followed Trump’s September 22 UN General Assembly address, during which he said he faced a “big decision” over whether to reach a deal with Iran or “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if an agreement could not be reached.

Trump also said the United States wanted to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and suggested that a deal could allow the country to rebuild.

The Iranian embassy’s response has since attracted attention online, combining a serious geopolitical dispute with a scene from one of Balakrishna’s popular action films.

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari, released in 2023, follows Balakrishna’s titular character as he helps a young woman overcome trauma and prepares her for a career in the Indian Army.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

Iran was ‘bully of Middle East’ — ‘but no more’: Trump

3m read
President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City.

Trump at UN: ‘Big decision’ looms on Iran

3m read
President Donald Trump is seen speaking on a screen during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City.

Iranian delegation walks out during Trump’s UN speech

1m read
President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City.

Trump to ‘annihilate’ Iran if it fails to make deal

2m read