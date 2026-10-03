US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct 3, 2026)

Oil tanker attack near Oman raises concerns for Gulf maritime security
A tanker has been hit just off the coast of Oman, Saudi Arabia is preparing for a potentially major new offensive in Yemen and a security incident on a flydubai aircraft has brought the regional crisis much closer to home for UAE travellers.
The latest maritime incident happened early on Saturday, when the master of a crude oil tanker reported that the vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile around four nautical miles east of Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency. All crew were reported safe and there was no immediate environmental damage. Authorities had not identified who was responsible.
For UAE residents, the location matters. The waters around Oman feed directly into the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the biggest pressure points of the war. Any escalation there has the potential to affect shipping, insurance costs and the flow of goods into and out of the Gulf.
There has been one encouraging development: liquefied natural gas traffic through Hormuz improved considerably in September. Reuters reported that LNG shipments reached their highest monthly level since the US-Iran war began, with S&P Global data showing 19 cargoes — including six from the UAE — moving through the strait. But the recovery remains fragile given the continuing security risks.
Pressure is also building on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia is preparing an offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen, according to six regional and Western officials who spoke to Reuters. Options under consideration include an operation to regain control around the Bab Al Mandab strait or a broader, multi-front offensive. More than 100,000 Yemeni troops could potentially be mobilised, although the precise scale and timing have not been decided.
That matters to the UAE because Bab Al Mandab is a crucial route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. With Hormuz already disrupted, instability at both maritime chokepoints would create additional pressure on regional trade.
For residents planning to travel, aviation is another area to watch closely. UAE prosecutors said on Saturday that the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Israel earlier this week, attacked the captain with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The flight, carrying more than 170 passengers and crew, was safely diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot. The UAE is leading the investigation.
Flydubai has since suspended flights to and from Israel, while Emirates has suspended codeshare services on the route. Several international carriers also continue to keep some UAE services suspended, meaning passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.
There is at least some relief on energy prices. The G7 has agreed to release 100 million barrels of oil and fuel from emergency reserves, with International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol saying prices had already fallen by around $5 following the announcement.
For most people in the UAE, there is no indication in the latest reporting that normal daily routines need to change. But the events of the past 24 hours underline how quickly the regional picture can shift. For now, Hormuz, developments in Yemen, flight schedules and energy prices are the issues UAE residents should watch most closely.