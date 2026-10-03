US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct 3, 2026)

Pressure is also building on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia is preparing an offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen, according to six regional and Western officials who spoke to Reuters. Options under consideration include an operation to regain control around the Bab Al Mandab strait or a broader, multi-front offensive. More than 100,000 Yemeni troops could potentially be mobilised, although the precise scale and timing have not been decided.