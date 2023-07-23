1. Umrah: Guidelines set for pilgrims at Islam’s holiest site
Worshippers advised to avoid jostling as Umrah season starts
2. Saudi Arabia offers more than 11,000 education jobs
The targeted specialties include math, chemistry, physics, and the English language
3. Kuwait deports 700 Filipinos in three months, averaging seven a day
The cost of deportation is either self-funded or covered by the Filipino embassy
4. UAE: How to check Abu Dhabi police traffic fines online with your Emirates ID
Explained: 3 ways to view and pay your penalties online
5. Two Philippine billionaires join hands for next mega-project
Ramon Ang, Manny Pangilinan agree to push 'golden era' of infrastructure buildup