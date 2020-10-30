RAK Police stop a reckless driver; Six vehicles were seized for various violations on one day alone Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Reckless drivers in the UAE have been issued a stern warning agianst participating in illegal rallies and parades, showing off, ‘drifting’and displaying car stunts, besides publishing videos containing such actions on social media.

With the weather improving and youngsters hit th roads cross the emirates, Ras Al Khaimah Police is clamping down on reckless drivers in a bid to curb accidents.The move is part of a month-long campaign under the slogan of “Traffic Safety” to nab reckless drivers who violate traffic rules, especially late at night. On the first day of the campaign itself, police seized six vehicles, which were being driven recklessly, posing a threat to safety. The seizures were made in different areas of the emirate.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, director of central operations at RAK police and the general supervisor of the campaign, said that the department will take new measures against traffic offenders who are involved in major accidents or drive their vehicles at a high speed recklessly, without caring for other motorists.

The traffic campaign aims to spread awareness and promote positive behaviour for drivers as part of the traffic safety plan to make roads safer and based on the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said Brigadier Al Hamidi.

Brigadier Al Humaidi said several field committees were formed to carry out inspection and seizure work in the various internal and external roads of the emirate as well as in remote areas to control violating and non-compliant drivers with traffic rules, especially late at night.

Brigadier Al Humaidi warned motorists against driving recklessly and avoiding dangerous races and parades that endanger their lives and the lives of road users, stressing that the law will be applied to the ‘reckless’, arrest them and seizing their vehicles, and referring them to the judiciary to take legal action against them.

He explained that participating in rallies and parades, showing off and ‘drifting’, or making dangerous movements, gathering and participating in watching or even participating publishing videos containing these actions and races on social media, shall expose such perpetrators to legal accountability.

Brigadier Al Humaidi urged young people to abide by laws, to show responsibility, not to endanger their lives and the lives of others, and promote positive behaviours, which contribute to reducing traffic accidents which resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

He emphasised that there would be no laxity in acting against the violators, and deterring those who ignore traffic laws in order to protect their safety and road users.

