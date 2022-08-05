Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance responded to more than 194 drowning-related incidents in swimming pools and beaches in 2021 throughout the northern emirates.
The figure was revealed as part of the announcement of National Ambulance raising awareness of water safety to highlight the importance of being safe around water and prevent drowning.
The water safety messages will be distributed on digital platforms and across media channels to inform the public how families can safely enjoy their summer in the water.
This initiative is part of National Ambulance’s ‘Summer Safety’ campaign launched last month to raise public awareness about the importance of safety precautions during the summer season to ensure people are prepared to identify, prevent and deal with common summer-related emergencies.
‘Simple steps’
Ahmed Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said: “Drowning is among the leading causes of unintentional death in the UAE, and most of these incidents are preventable. We must continue raising awareness of swimming and water safety rules and drowning prevention tips that can keep everyone safer in, near and around the water. Simple steps like watching kids at all times, learning to swim, pairing with someone when swimming, wearing life jackets and never swimming against a rip current or jumping in to rescue someone can drastically reduce the risk of drowning.”
Call 998
National Ambulance provides urgent pre-hospital care in the northern emirates, which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA 998 mobile app. With an advanced fleet and qualified medics, National Ambulance serves the public on the frontline providing high-quality, appropriate care for serious illness and injuries across the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.