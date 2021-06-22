Dubai: Emirates Post has advised its customers to only use the company’s official website emiratespost.ae and mobile application when making online payments for shipments and retail products to ensure safe and secure payment transactions.
Emirates Post added UAE residents should “exercise extreme caution when making the payments, especially from emails and messages claiming to be from Emirates Post and providing links to a third-party payment system or enticing customers to create accounts and make payments to get their shipments delivered.”
The company underlined: “Emirates Post will never send any SMS or email that links customers to a payment gateway outside their website, and customers are reminded to always check the sender e-address and refrain from giving away their personal information.”
“(We will) continue to monitor such activities and we ask the public to report any suspicious messages immediately so the matter can be acted upon by relevant authorities,” it added.