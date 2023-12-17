Abu Dhabi: Musaffah Police Station in the External Regions Police Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police delighted a number of workers in Al Dhafra Labour Village recently as part of the ‘Winter Warmth’ initiative by distributing warm clothes to them.
Colonel Yousef Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director, Musaffah Police Station, stressed Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in implementing humanitarian initiatives and leaving a positive societal impact that brings happiness to workers and members of society from all segments.
The workers thanked and appreciated Abu Dhabi Police for their interest in implementing community initiatives that enhance the culture of giving and humanitarian work and its continuous keenness, on various occasions, to emphasise the role of workers in the process of development and support them.