Sharjah: Authorities here assure top-notch safety and security of residents and tourists in the emirate with a fresh winter safety drive.
The Sharjah Police Department in the Eastern Region, in collaboration with strategic partners, have launched the “Safety and Security Tourism” campaign for the year 2023.
This initiative aims to bolster security and safety measures in the cities of the Eastern Region throughout the winter season, running until the conclusion of February 2024.
The launch took place during a press conference held at Jabal Al Rabi, a notable tourist attraction in Khor Fakkan. The event was attended by key figures, including Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director General of Police Operations; Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Colonel Dr. Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department; and Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.
Representatives from Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Investment and Finance Authority “Shurooq,” Sharjah Social Services Department, Sharjah Sports Council, Khor Fakkan Sports and Cultural Club, and Khor Fakkan University were also present, along with various media outlets.
Brigadier General Ahmed Al Sarkal emphasised that the second edition of the awareness campaign underscores Sharjah Police’s commitment to maintaining security and safety in the Emirate of Sharjah. He highlighted the campaign’s alignment with the winter season, coinciding with the emirate’s numerous projects and tourist destinations, positioning it as an attractive location for tourists, including citizens, residents, and international visitors.
Khaled Jassim Al Midfa acknowledged the campaign’s pivotal role in promoting tourist destinations in the region. He commended Sharjah Police’s efforts in improving the overall quality of security and life for the community, emphasizing the positive impact on the tourism sector.
The campaign is seen as contributing to Sharjah’s status as a sustainable and secure tourist destination.
Colonel Dr. Ali Al Kay Al-Hamoudi detailed the outreach efforts of the security campaign through its mobile awareness platform.
The initiative will span various tourist destinations in the Eastern Region, such as Khor Fakkan Beach, Khor Fakkan Amphitheater, Sharq Market, Al Rafisa Dam Rest House, Kalba Beach, and Dibba Al Hisn Corniche.
In conjunction with the launch of the awareness campaign, the Eastern Province Police Department organized a challenge race with over 200 participants from diverse nationalities and an awareness exhibition featuring participation from strategic partners with their guidance platforms.