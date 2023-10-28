Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is once again calling on community members to undertake necessary precautions during the rainy season to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity supply.
In a post on X, DEWA today its customers to visit its website and official pages on social media for tips and guidelines necessary steps during the winter rains.
DEWA advises residents to:
• check for any exposed connections, electrical cabinets and metre boxes
• secure them by using waterproof sockets and fixtures
• close all electrical cabinets
• replace any damaged metre windows
• seal all spare conduits on rooftops
• check all the connections are properly earthed
• use the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work
In case of internal issues, customers can use ‘DEWA Store’ on its smart app to get the services of technical service providers.
DEWA’s emergency number 991 is also available for any urgent technical notifications.