Dubai: Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in Dibba and Fujairah on Friday afternoon.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow weather alerts indicating cloud cover over Fujairah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah till 8pm on Friday.
Over the weekend, the Met Office said that sunny to partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the UAE. Eastern parts of the UAE will see rainy convective clouds with a chance of rainfall.
Humidity will increase by night and on Sunday morning over coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.