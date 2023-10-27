Dubai: Thunder, lightning and rainfall continued to pour in different parts of the UAE today.
The Met office has issued yellow and orange alerts indicating rainy clouds across the country. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads in rain-affected areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there is light to moderate rain over Al Barsha, Dubai. Heavy rain with lightning and thunder over Jebel Ali Port in Dubai was reported in the early morning.
The NCM reported it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, with a chance of some clouds formation eastward and southward and extending to some coastal and internal areas, associated with rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 32 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 28°C over the mountains.
The highest temperature was recorded at 35.9°C in Bada Dafas in Dhafra region at 12.45pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 65-85 per cent in the coastal and islands and 55-70 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust in the Southeast to Northwest direction at the speed 10 – 20 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be partly cloudy eastward and southward maybe associated with rainfall.