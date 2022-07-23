Abu Dhabi: The UAE welcomed the signing of the Black Sea Grain Export deal, and commended the efforts made by the Republic of Türkiye and the United Nations to reach this significant agreement.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reaffirmed that the agreement signed in Istanbul is a positive step that will contribute to enhancing global food security, by alleviating the repercussions of the grain crisis around the world.
The Ministry stressed the need to continue communication and constructive dialogue to resolve the crisis and reach a political settlement, underscoring the importance of bringing together views to promote peace and stability, at the regional and international levels.