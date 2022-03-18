Soft power: Czech designer makes 'Zelensky pillows' to help Ukraine
Hand-made pillows has attracted more than 2,000 orders, raised some $18,900 for charity
Published:
March 18, 2022 18:38
Reuters
1 of 8
Prague: A Czech designer has come up with a novel way to raise money for Ukrainians suffering from the war in their country - making pillows bearing the portrait of their president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 8
Zelensky, tired, unshaven but defiant in his trademark green T-shirt, has become the face of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's attack, rallying his compatriots from his bunker in Kyiv in daily broadcasts on social media.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 8
A woman works on pillow covers with a portrait depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 8
Brinek, who runs a satirical Instagram channel called TMBK which has more than 540,000 followers and usually pokes fun at politicians, said his limited edition of hand-made pillows has attracted more than 2,000 orders and raised some 420,000 crowns ($18,900) for a charity helping Ukrainians affected by the crisis.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 8
"The idea was really a bit of a joke but there is this serious side that the profits can do some good for Ukraine," Brinek said, adding that he now planned to make another batch because of strong interest.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 8
A woman irons a pillow cover with a portrait depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 8
The Czech Republic has sent tens of millions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine and has so far taken in some 270,000 refugees, mostly women and children.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 8
Image Credit: Reuters