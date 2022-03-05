1 of 16
Refugees crossing the rail tracks as they try to reach trains to Poland at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine.
Image Credit: Reuters
People sit on camp beds in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.
Image Credit: AFP
People walk at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ukrainian servicemen help a woman holding a baby as she crosses the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.
Image Credit: AP
A woman and a little girl react as she cannot immediately board a train departing to Poland at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine.
Image Credit: Reuters
People rest at a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary.
Image Credit: Reuters
A mother holds her crying daughter after their arrival by train from Kharkiv at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine.
Image Credit: Reuters
People fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine change trains at Euroterminal to be transferred to temporary accommodation centers around the country, in Slawkow, Poland.
Image Credit: Reuters
People arrive at the border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man gestures in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.
Image Credit: AFP
People wait to board a bus at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland.
Image Credit: Reuters
Refugees, mostly women with children, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
Image Credit: AP
Volunteers talk to people who arrive at the border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia.
Image Credit: Reuters
People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova.
Image Credit: AP
Women holding their pet dogs as they wait outside the train station in Lviv, Ukraine.
Image Credit: Reuters
Passengers, including people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gather on a platform to board a train as they leave the city of Odessa, Ukraine.
Image Credit: Reuters