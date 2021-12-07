Public sector entities in Dubai will be following a four-and-a-half day working week, starting January 1, 2022.
The new off days from the New Year will be Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half-day, the Dubai Media Office announed.
The new official working hours will be 7.30am to 3.30pm from Monday to Thursday (eight hours) and until 12pm on Fridays (4 hours, 30 minutes).
The change is in line with the federal government’s announcement earlier in the day, making the UAE the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.