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UAE weather: Ras Al Khaimah govt employees to work remotely on Friday

This decision was made in response to worsening weather conditions

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE weather: Ras Al Khaimah govt employees to work remotely on Friday

Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council has declared that tomorrow, Friday, March 27th, will be a remote working day for all employees of Ras Al Khaimah Government departments, entities and institutions throughout the emirate.

This decision was made in response to worsening weather conditions across the country, prioritising safety for all.

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The Executive Council added in its statement: "Exceptions will be made for jobs that require presence at the workplace, as determined by the relevant authority."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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