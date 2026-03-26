This decision was made in response to worsening weather conditions
Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council has declared that tomorrow, Friday, March 27th, will be a remote working day for all employees of Ras Al Khaimah Government departments, entities and institutions throughout the emirate.
This decision was made in response to worsening weather conditions across the country, prioritising safety for all.
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The Executive Council added in its statement: "Exceptions will be made for jobs that require presence at the workplace, as determined by the relevant authority."