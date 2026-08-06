Innovation City accelerates global expansion through strategic partnership with Onelink Solutions

Innovation City, the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Onelink Solutions, marking a significant milestone in expanding its international reach and connecting global businesses with opportunities in the UAE.

Through this strategic partnership, Onelink Solutions will serve as Innovation City’s international representative partner in key European markets, including London, United Kingdom, and Bucharest, Romania, creating new channels for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation-driven companies seeking to establish and grow their businesses in the UAE.

The partnership represents a major step in Innovation City’s vision to build a globally connected platform for the companies of tomorrow, enabling international businesses to access a future-ready ecosystem designed to accelerate growth, simplify market entry, and support long-term success from Ras Al Khaimah.